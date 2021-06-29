HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department released parking restrictions for the upcoming Hannibal Cannibal run and Fourth of July Parade events.
HPD states that, from 2 a.m. Saturday until the conclusion of both the Cannibal and the parade, all parking along both routes will be restricted. Businesses along these routes will be contacted Friday. All vehicles parked along either route during this time may be towed.
The route for the Hannibal Cannibal will be in place starting at 6.a.m. at the meeting of North and Main Streets. The route will travel south down Main Street to Church where it will turn and cross the Third Street overpass. It will continue down Mo. 79 and end just outside of town. This section of Mo. 79 will be shut down during the event.
The parade route will be in place at 10 a.m. at the meeting of Broadway and Grand Avenue, travel east down Broadway, turn south at Main Street, and end at Church Street.