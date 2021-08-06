HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department has been given the green light to spend nearly $35,000 in an effort to avoid the duplication of work.
According to HPD Chief Lyndell Davis, he learned in early July of the Hannibal Municipal Court’s planned implementation of the Show Me Court system. He also discovered that change would have a “significant impact” on the flow of work at the police department.
“This change would require Hannibal police office personnel to double enter all citations and complains/summons into both the Show Me Court system and the department’s current Lawman records management system,” wrote Davis in a memo to the Hannibal City Council. “On average 800 citations and hundreds of complaint/summons are generated each month that would need to be entered into both systems, resulting in the need for additional personnel to accomplish the task.”
To address that potential problem HPD began researching electronic citation services. HPD discovered that DigiTicket of Saltus Technologies was the only electronic citation service provider that was compatible or would interface with both the Lawman records management system and the Show Me Court system.
For an annual fee of $16,819 Saltus Technologies offered its electronic citation services to HPD. Davis added that due to the interface issues Saltus Technologies is a “sole source provider.” Consequently, Davis sought and received approval to waive the bid process from the city council during its Aug. 3 meeting at city hall.
In addition to the electronic citation service HPD also found itself needing to purchase in-vehicle computers, or mobile data terminals.
“Not only would the MDT be used for the electronic citations they would also allow for another communication avenue for the officers on the street and radio dispatchers to provide sensitive information directly to an officer instead of announcing it over the radio,” Davis said. “Officers would also be able to complete reports while out on the street instead of coming into the police department.”
The council approved accepting a quote from CDW-G for the purchase of nine Panasonic TOUGHBOOK computers for $17,563. That was the lowest of three bids received.
Davis said that once the items are ordered the electronic citations and in-vehicle computers should be functional in 120 days or less, based on input from various vendors.