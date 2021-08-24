HANNIBAL — Speeding concerns in the 1800 block of Hope Street and 3300 block of Sunnyside were recently brought to the Hannibal Traffic Committee for consideration as to what, if anything, needed to be done in those areas.
To provide information regarding vehicle speeds in those areas the Hannibal Police Department set up its traffic trailer over a two-day period.
On Hope Street It was found that seven vehicles were traveling east at 30 to 31 mph, one vehicle was going at a speed of 32 to 33 mph and a single vehicle was going faster than 40 mph.
Lt. Jennifer Grote of HPD noted that while no photos are available of vehicles driving past the traffic trailer it must be taken into consideration that the single vehicle which was exceeding 40 mph could have been an emergency services vehicle.
As for the vehicles traveling west on Hope Street, none were found to be going in excess of 33 mph.
Members of the traffic committee agreed that the neighborhood does not warrant adding stop signs at every intersection, nor does the traffic data indicate additional signage or a change in the speed limit is needed at this time.
During a two-day traffic study on Sunnyside it was determined that of the 144 vehicles traveling in the area just one eastbound vehicle was being driven at a speed of 27 mph and one westbound vehicle was going at 31 mph.
It was reported that the Hannibal Street Department did install two additional speed limit signs and that the traffic trailer was placed out during the hours when school would be dismissing.
Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, said he was going to explore the possibility of having stop signs or yield signs installed at Sunset and Overhill. Dorian also indicated he would speak with members of the city council about the situation.
The traffic committee agreed to monitor the area and to confer with residents of that neighborhood regarding their traffic concerns.