HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Department will host the 40th annual HPD Children's Halloween Event on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The purpose of the event is to provide a safer place for children to celebrate Halloween with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.
The event is intended for children from newborns to 12 years of age.
Those attending will be allowed to enter in groups of 10 or less and must wear a face covering in accordance with CDC guidelines. Once inside visitors will be guided through the “Haunted Trail” and at the end of the trail all children 12 and under will receive a prepackaged bag of Halloween treats.
Unlike previous years there will not be a food court, costume contest or game booths due to COVID-related restrictions. All children 12 and under will be allowed to enter a drawing for their age group. The winners will receive age appropriate prizes.
"The Hannibal Police Department has hosted the Children’s Halloween Party for 40 years with the generous support of the public and local businesses," Police Chief Lyndell Davis said in a release.
The event will be free of charge for the children.