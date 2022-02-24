HANNIBAL — The plight of Hannibal’s homeless is a growing concern of many people in the community.
“We have experienced a significant increase in our contacts with the homeless over the last decade and that trend appears to be gaining momentum,” said Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis.
As homeless numbers have increased so too has the amount of training that HPD officers have received regarding dealing with them.
“Over the last decade HPD has purposely increased the level of training the officers receive concerning mental health issues,” said Davis, who for the past several years has had a command level officer serving on a local mental health advisory board. “Officers have received a wide range of training from dealing with autistic individuals to those who struggle with PTSD, substance abuse and more.
“Officers also receive frequent training on de-escalating situations that could result in an escalation of force by the officers which unfortunately in other areas of the country have resulted in tragic events.”
According to Davis, the point at which HPD becomes involved when a complaint is received regarding the homeless depends on the circumstances.
“Not all of the calls we are sent to involve criminality. We often are sent to ‘check the well-being’ type calls,” Davis said. “Calls of that nature involve evaluating both the physical and mental health of those we come in contact with. Medical and mental health services, as well as assistance for temporary shelter, are offered. The Salvation Army and the Embassy Church have been very cooperative with us in providing temporary shelter for those willing to accept it.”
The city council recently approved a “camping” ordinance, which could impact the homeless as well as visitors to the community. Davis said the new guidelines will have more of an impact on the city’s parks department than the police department.
“It provides a better legal foundation for the parks and rec department to manage the usage of the public facilities under their control,” he said. “In the majority of incidents HPD officers will facilitate getting those we contact medical and mental health assistance along with temporary shelter. Unfortunately many will refuse the assistance.”
Davis does not believe that the passage of additional ordinances will help the city address its homeless situation.
“The focus on the homeless issue in the community is not going to be resolved by merely passing another ordinance or creating a homeless shelter,” he said. “The homeless we most often encounter suffer from mental and social disorders which are often accompanied with some sort of chemical dependency. That is why we focus on mental health issues and have developed a good working relationship with Mark Twain Mental Health so that we have that resource link when we encounter those individuals in need.”
An important first step in helping the homeless is gaining knowledge about their situation, according to Davis.
“As a community we need to have a better understanding of the issue and what is driving it,” said the police chief. “If we focus merely on providing more and more homeless shelters we are only treating the symptoms and not the root causes of the homelessness we most often encounter. Most of the homeless we encounter are often resistant to shelters or longer-term housing. We need to focus on their mental health needs and substance abuse issues if we truly want to help turn their lives around.”
