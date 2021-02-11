JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Members of the Missouri House have approved legislation to cut bureaucratic red tape for farmers so they will have an easier time licensing their vehicles. The bill, HB153, would allow farmers who own multiple vehicles to avoid numerous trips to the license bureau to license each vehicle.
The bill would create a system for Missourians who own multiple farm vehicles to have the vehicles placed on the same registration renewal schedule. All farm vehicles included in the fleet of a registered farm vehicle fleet owner would be registered during April or on a prorated basis. Farm vehicles registered under the bill would be issued a special license plate with the phrase "Farm Fleet Vehicle" and be issued multiyear license plates that do not require a renewal tab.
The sponsor, state Rep. Don Rone, R Portageville, said the bill will help farmers who own multiple vehicles to have a simplified process for vehicle licensing.
“It has been a real pain going to the license bureau every time one of those vehicles came up for licensing,” Rone said.
He added that the bill gives farmers the option to “go to the license bureau one time a year in April, license all your vehicles at that one time, and you will be able to get a fleet plate that will be put on your vehicle for multiple years.”
State Rep. Louis Riggs, R Hannibal, said he is working on a bill now that would create a task force to study ways to simplify government service for situations precisely like this one.
"Missouri citizens should be able to provide their information one time and have their applications 'auto-fill' instead of having to provide the same information repeatedly, which is frustrating for the citizen, but makes ‘busy work’ for government employees," Riggs said. "Businesses accomplish this every day of the week; government needs to get with the program, literally and figuratively."