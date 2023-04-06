HANNIBAL — The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park has increased hours for spring.
The Ramp Park, which is part of the Hannibal Parks & Recreation parks system, is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-6 p.m. weekends, weather permitting.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park has increased hours for spring.
The Ramp Park, which is part of the Hannibal Parks & Recreation parks system, is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-6 p.m. weekends, weather permitting.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $3 per visit or $40 for an annual pass.
Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
The Ramp Park opened 18 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with six-foot drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a handrail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.