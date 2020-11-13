HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will open to the public at noon on Wednesdays, starting Nov. 18.
The facility will be used for Municipal Court on Wednesday mornings, due to capacity requirements as an abundance of caution during the pandemic.
The senior dances will be Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m., starting Nov. 17.
The center is open for recreational activities during the following hours:
• Monday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Senior dance noon to 3 p.m.)
• Wednesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
• Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation has a walking track where 12 laps equals 1 mile and two basketball courts. Pickleball courts are available for use.