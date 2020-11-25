HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation indoor horseshoe league ended with a tournament recently.
About 18 people participated in the league Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center starting in September.
The overall league winners were:
1st Place: Rob Peak and Tim Rees
2nd Place: Andrea and Kevin Skattebo
3rd Place: Donald Lucas and John Miller
The winners in the double-elimination tournament were:
1st Place: Quentin Cooper and Jonathan Wallace
2nd Place: Rob Peak and Tim Rees
3rd Place: Andrea and Kevin Skattebo
Other winning statistics were:
Highest Average: Individual, Rob Peak
Highest Average: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees
Highest Game: Individual, Rob Peak
Highest Game: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees
Most Ringers: Individual, Rob Peak
Most Ringers: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees