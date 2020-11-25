HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation indoor horseshoe league ended with a tournament recently.

About 18 people participated in the league Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center starting in September.

The overall league winners were:

1st Place: Rob Peak and Tim Rees

2nd Place: Andrea and Kevin Skattebo

3rd Place: Donald Lucas and John Miller

The winners in the double-elimination tournament were:

1st Place: Quentin Cooper and Jonathan Wallace

2nd Place: Rob Peak and Tim Rees

3rd Place: Andrea and Kevin Skattebo

Other winning statistics were:

Highest Average: Individual, Rob Peak

Highest Average: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees

Highest Game: Individual, Rob Peak

Highest Game: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees

Most Ringers: Individual, Rob Peak

Most Ringers: Team, Rob Peak and Tim Rees

Recommended for you