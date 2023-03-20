Hop, splash, hunt and swim at the Twin Pike Family YMCA Easter egg hunt

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Twin Pike Family YMCA, Louisiana, will be hosting a free Easter egg hunt in the swimming pool Saturday, April 8.
Children, ages 0-12 will have the opportunity to swim and dive after Easter eggs which will float and sink to the bottom of the pool. Children will collect as many eggs as possible and turn them in for a prize. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance for picture taking.
Children will be divided into groups according to age and will enter the pool at specified times as follows: 9-12-year-olds — 8:30-9:15 a.m.; 5-8-year-olds (parent participation required); 0-4-year-olds (parent participation required); and families with children of mixed ages (parent participation required) — 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
Early registration is recommended through Wednesday, April 5. Walk-in registration the day of the hunt will be allowed on a space-available basis only. Contact the YMCA at 573-754-4497 to register or stop by the Welcome Center.
The Twin Pike Family YMCA serves Pike County, Ill. and Pike County, Mo. and surrounding communities. The YMCA offers a wellness center, indoor heated pool, indoor track, a gymnasium, an aerobics room and before- and after-school programs for youth.
