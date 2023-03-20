Hop, splash, hunt and swim at the Twin Pike Family YMCA Easter egg hunt

Lanee Ince is pictured posing as the Easter bunny. The Twin Pikes Family YMCA will host a free Easter egg hunt in the swimming pool Saturday, April 8.

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Twin Pike Family YMCA, Louisiana, will be hosting a free Easter egg hunt in the swimming pool Saturday, April 8.

Children, ages 0-12 will have the opportunity to swim and dive after Easter eggs which will float and sink to the bottom of the pool. Children will collect as many eggs as possible and turn them in for a prize. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance for picture taking.

