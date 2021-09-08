Hootenanny Pumpkin decorating project set for Sept. 18

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will lead a Pumpkin Decorating Project during the Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival on Saturday Sept. 18, at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.
The festival goes all day, and into the evening. however, the pumpkin decorating project will be from 12-2 p.m. There is no fee for children to attend the festival or participate in the project. There is a $5 entry fee into the festival for adults.
There is also a Decorated Pumpkin Contest held in conjunction with the event. For the contest portion of the event, cChildren may submit a pumpkin decorated in the project area or bring in a pre-decorated pumpkin by 2 p.m. There will be two age divisions for the contest: children fifth grade and under and children sixth grade and above. The top three winners in each age division will win prizes. Prize sponsors include CoolByke. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. with winners announced at 2:30 p.m.
The project and contest are for pumpkin decorating only. Decorating may include painting and embellishing. For safety reasons, no pumpkins will be carved during the pumpkin decorating project and no carved pumpkins should be brought in for the contest.
More information regarding the Pumpkin Decorating Project and Decorated Pumpkin Contest is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.