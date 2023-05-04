HANNIBAL — Hoops Midwest is proud to announce a new relationship with the City of Hannibal, The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) and Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU). This new relationship includes use of facilities for future Hoops Midwest Tournaments to be held in the Quincy/Hannibal area.

The 1st event will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The River Challenge will be a two-day event that is expected to draw more than 60 teams to the area. The event will utilize Quincy University and Hannibal-LaGrange University facilities. The tournament is open for registration now at www.hoopsmidwest.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.