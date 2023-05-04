HANNIBAL — Hoops Midwest is proud to announce a new relationship with the City of Hannibal, The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) and Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU). This new relationship includes use of facilities for future Hoops Midwest Tournaments to be held in the Quincy/Hannibal area.
The 1st event will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The River Challenge will be a two-day event that is expected to draw more than 60 teams to the area. The event will utilize Quincy University and Hannibal-LaGrange University facilities. The tournament is open for registration now at www.hoopsmidwest.com.
Hoops Midwest wishes to thank Megan Rapp, director of the HCVB, and Clay Biggs, athletic director at HLGU, for their work to help bring the events to the region. In addition, Hoops Midwest representatives would like to thank Holly Cain at SeeQuincy and Kaylee Hinkamper, assistant athletic Director at Quincy University for opening the door to Hoops Midwest a year ago to begin expand the footprint for the program.
Hoops Midwest also plans to use Hannibal schools, HLGU and Quincy University for future events in the area. Hoops Midwest LLC is owned and operated by Steve Reith and Mike Edwards and is based in Southwest Missouri.
The organization has been hosting tournaments since 2010, with events in Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, Quincy, Hannibal and beyond.
“We intend to continue doing events in Quincy, and with the addition of gyms just a few minutes away in Hannibal, we can now attract many more teams to our tournaments," Edwards said.
HCVB Director Megan Rapp is excited about this new partnership.
“We are looking forward to working with Hoops Midwest and other tournament planners to bring more events to our region,” she said. “We have great resources in Hannibal and the surrounding area, and everything we can do to bring people to our region to play a sport — whether it be basketball, e-sports, baseball, or horseshoes — creates another opportunity to show visitors the many things we have to see and do in Hannibal.”
