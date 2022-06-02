HANNIBAL — Many local residents might not recognize the name Thomas J. Higgins, even though he is buried at the Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal.
Higgins, a civil war veteran, was remembered with a historic marker dedication ceremony on May 20, which was just two days shy of the 159th anniversary of Higgins receiving a Medal of Honor for actions taken at the Battle of Vicksburg on May 22, 1863.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, Tri-states Civil War Round Table, and National Society of Daughters of the Union 1861-65. It is an effort by the groups that has been felt around Quincy for several years in an effort to upgrade the gravesites of Civil War veterans.
Beth Young is a retired Quincy educator who, along with Rob Mellon, executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, and Dr. Tim Jacobs, member of the historical society and Tri-States Civil Round Table, have researched the stories and commissioned Harrison Monuments in Quincy to erect the memorials.
Young said the monument for Higgins marks their eighth ceremony for Civil War veterans, with most of them having been in the Woodland Cemetery in Quincy.
“Every Civil war veteran is important but we try to find those whose stories are remarkable,” she said.
Rob Mellon told Higgins’ story to the group gathered around the memorial stone.
Higgins entered the Union Army at Barry, Ill., in 1862, and was a private in Company Doctorate of the 99th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment, which was part of the Army of the Tennessee under General Ulysses S. Grant.
Although he enlisted in Barry, the Canadian-born Higgins lived in Hannibal where he had moved in the early 1850s. There he met his wife with whom he had four children.
Volunteering that day to act as the color bearer for his regiment, Higgins’ regiment along with four other Union regiments attacked a section of the Vicksburg defenses held by the 2nd Texas Infantry, but the troops rescinded the attack on the Texans.
Except Higgins, who alone continued pushing toward Confederate lines while it was said that at least 100 men fired at him at point-blank range. Higgins was not hit and by the time he reached them, the Texans were cheering him on and congratulating him.
Higgins was admired for his courage and efforts in protecting General Grant’s armies, which he refused to give up solid information on.
His captors remembered him long after he was released from his service from the 99th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment in July 1865.
“They held that admiration for Higgins for many, many years,” said Mellon. “It was the 2nd Texas Infantry who actually petitioned the army to make sure that Thomas Higgins was awarded the Medal of Honor.”
Thomas Higgins received a Medal of Honor on April 1, 1898. He died in Hannibal on August 15, 1917.
The historical marker was unveiled by Leslie Reynolds Fowler and Cheryl Morris, President General of the National Society of Daughters of the Union 1861-65.
“We are here today to commemorate a proud son of not only Illinois but Missouri as well,” said Mellon. “We are very proud of that and we are here to recognize Medal of Honor winner Thomas Higgins.”
