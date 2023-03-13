HANNIBAL — Caleb Bowler, a ninth-grade student at Hannibal High School, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

