HANNIBAL — As school ends and the Hannibal Aquatic Center opens, it’s a good time to celebrate hard work in the classroom.
Sunday, June 4 is Honor Roll Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. Students going into fourth grade through high school may bring a report card showing a B average and will receive free admission to the Hannibal Aquatic Center that day. Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering Sunday Funday specials during the summer.
