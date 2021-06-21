Honey Shuck announces openings
Buy Now

Honey Shuck, Champ Clark’s Bowling Green, Mo. home, will have tours open on Friday, July 9, Friday, July 16, Friday, July 23 and Friday, July 30. The museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

 CONTRIBUTED

STAFF REPORT

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The historic Champ Clark home in Bowling Green, Mo. will be open for tours on four Fridays in July.

Hours at Honey Shuck are 1:30 to 4 p.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30. The house is at 207 East Champ Clark Drive. Refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.

Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Incorporated will be celebrating the anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Visitors can look over the names of more than 100 women from Pike County and the surrounding area who pledged their commitment to vote for Champ Clark in 1920. They may also enter a drawing for three door prizes that will be awarded July 30.

More about Honey Shuck and Clark’s life is available at www.champclark.org

Tags

Recommended for you