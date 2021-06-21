Honey Shuck announces openings

STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The historic Champ Clark home in Bowling Green, Mo. will be open for tours on four Fridays in July.
Hours at Honey Shuck are 1:30 to 4 p.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30. The house is at 207 East Champ Clark Drive. Refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Incorporated will be celebrating the anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Visitors can look over the names of more than 100 women from Pike County and the surrounding area who pledged their commitment to vote for Champ Clark in 1920. They may also enter a drawing for three door prizes that will be awarded July 30.
More about Honey Shuck and Clark’s life is available at www.champclark.org