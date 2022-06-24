HANNIBAL — Two local homeowners are seeing their fruits of their labor thanks to a unique program which supports renovation efforts to preserve and improve existing houses in the community.
Dignitaries including Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5), officials with the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), USDA Rural Development and the City of Hannibal gathered in front of the home of Dominique Washington on Thursday to celebrate the latest successes from the growing Self-Help Housing program.
Washington worked with NECAC Construction Supervisor Howard Sommer to replace windows and install a new roof. The next step of the renovations will include new flooring inside.
Sommer explained that homeowners would be participating in the program soon, making improvements to their homes on Hayden and Hope Streets. There are 56 participants in the program, and Sommer said about 30 homeowners have already completed the projects for their homes. The remaining participants will complete projects by October.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs at NECAC, shared the difference the program makes for homeowners and the community as a whole.
“The good thing about Self-Help is that the families do the work themselves,” she said. “It’s your home — you have a stake in your home — and you do the work yourself.”
During a small ceremony, Sergent received an American flag from Randy Griffith, a representative from Lift Community Action Agency. Shane Ebeling, area director of USDA Rural Development, expressed how important the program is for local residents.
“Getting out to seeing the homes and seeing the clients that it really benefits, that makes the job worthwhile,” he said, noting out how the future looks bright through the partnership with NECAC. “That’s what great about this, that we can work in rural communities and benefit the smaller towns with these projects.”
Vietnam veteran Bob Sergent also participated in the program, first replacing a window with help from is son. Sergent constructed the family home in 1979.
On Thursday, he and Sommer removed old timber from the back porch built in 1981. The next step was rebuilding the structure with new materials from Bowling Green Lumber Company.
Sergent possessed a strong knowledge of construction techniques, but he was grateful for Sommer’s assistance and the materials provided by the Self-Help Housing program. He encouraged others to learn more.
“If they qualify for it, it’s a great program,” he said.
Sommer enjoys every step of the Self-Help Housing program, including the initial assessment of needed jobs and the materials and procedures the work will entail.
“The best thing is when they’re done — it’s the smile on their face,” he said. “They’re so thankful that we were able to help them... they’re very thankful, and that’s the best thing about it.”
NECAC’s Self-Help Housing program is open to participants who own their own home and meet certain income guidelines. Each homeowner works with Sommer, who provides one-on-one instruction related to the skills they need to complete various projects to make their homes safer and more energy efficient.
NECAC provides supplies and tools through the program. The labor is contributed by the families and volunteers.
Applicants may qualify if they make less than the following per year: one-person household, $27,180; two-person, 36,620; three-person, $46,060; and four-person, $55,500.
In 2017, NECAC was awarded a $159,000 USDA grant to begin Self-Help renovations at 26 owner-occupied homes in Marion, Monroe, Pike and Ralls counties. Two years later, the agency was awarded a $365,700 USDA grant to expand the program to 56 homes in Lincoln, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren counties.
More information is available by calling 573-324-6622.
