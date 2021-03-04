COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.
Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.
“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.
Schedule of topics
March 25: Planning the garden
April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials
April 8: Cool-season crops
April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot)
April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost)
April 29: Warm-season crops
May 6: Diseases in your garden
May 13: Insects in your garden
May 20: Herbs
May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables
Registration is available at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series.
For questions, contact Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu or 636-797-5391.