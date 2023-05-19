Holy Family School raises nearly $10,000 for St. Jude Hospital

HANNIBAL — Holy Family School in Hannibal may be small in numbers but it's a fundraising powerhouse for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
In the span of one week, students at Holy Family raised $9,733.96 by participating in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon.
Holy Family has participated in the Math-A-Thon since 1998 and has raised well over $100,000 for the research hospital. This year’s effort was a school record.
“The St. Jude Math-A-Thon is a teaching tool--both in arithmetic and more importantly, in empathy,” said second grade teacher Becky Thomas. “The students see stories of the children who are patients. These kids are in a life-or death battle with cancer and other diseases. By gathering donations, our students learn how to show compassion.”
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live, regardless of the duration or the cost of care. Since the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from individual contributions, events like the Math-A-Thon really are life savers for sick children.
Third Grader Hannah Best was the top earner for the Math-A-Thon, raising $855 the old-fashioned way by going door to door, and asking family, neighbors, and friends to give to St. Jude.
