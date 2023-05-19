Holy Family School raises nearly $10,000 for St. Jude Hospital

Students at Holy Family School raised a record amount of funds to benefit St. Jude Hospital. In one week, they collected $9,733.96 by participating in a Math-A-Thon.

HANNIBAL — Holy Family School in Hannibal may be small in numbers but it's a fundraising powerhouse for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In the span of one week, students at Holy Family raised $9,733.96 by participating in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon.

