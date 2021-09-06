HANNIBAL — Holy Family Catholic Church’s CCW Soup Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in St Michael’s Hall (in the church basement).
Menu items include homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks. Maid-Rite sandwiches and hot dogs are also available for an additional charge.
Tickets will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 4-10 years old. Children three years old and under receive free admission. Tickets are available in advance from CCW members or by contacting Melissa Breeding at 573-406-9260.
There will be a Country Store with lots of homemade baked goods, jams, jellies and crafts. Raffle tickets will also be available for several special items.