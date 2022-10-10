HANNIBAL — Holy Family Catholic Church will host its annual CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in St Michael's Hall (church basement) at 1111 Broadway.
Homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks will be included in the ticket price. Hot dogs are also available for an additional charge.
