HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s annual art sale, the Holiday Marketplace, ends Saturday, Dec. 19.
The event transforms the HAC gallery into a gift shop/boutique atmosphere for holiday shopping that is also easy on the wallet. Regular gallery hours for the remainder of the event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. HAC is located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.
Visitors will have the opportunity to sip on hot chocolate on Saturday, as Jake Pendergrass sells Jake’s Sweet Treats. Proceeds from his sales will benefit the Pendergrass and HAC.
There is a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts by local artists available for sale, include paintings, prints, jewelry, bath and body products, pottery, ornaments, cards, wood items and fabric items — from fine craft to fine art. Works by the following area artists and artisans are for sale: Martha Adrian, Victoria Alewell, Steve Ayers, Cara Bowman, Kim Caisse, Michael Chlebanowski, Micheal Cole, Ezra Collins, Todd Damotte, Bella Erakko, Brenda Beck Fisher, Jamie Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Pat Kerns, Roger McGregor, Mary Phillips and Mary Turner.
The art sale is sponsored by F&M Bank and Trust, Hannibal Machine, LaBinnah Bistro and the Missouri Arts Council. More information about the current exhibit and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by contacting HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.