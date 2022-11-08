Holiday Marketplace begins Nov. 19

HANNIBAL — Holiday Marketplace, the Hannibal Arts Council’s annual art sale opens from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Works by selected area artists, artisans and makers will be available for sale, including Martha Adrian, Steve Ayers, Allen Ballard, Cara Bowman, Becky Butler, Kim Caisse, Judy Cernea, Micheal Paul Cole, Todd Damotte, Renee Donley, Brenda Beck Fisher, Linda Gower, Jaime Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Steve Holt, Vilma Holt, Elizabeth Mannhardt, Kimberly Shinn and Mary Turner.
The HAC gallery will be set up with a retail gift shop atmosphere for holiday shopping. Holiday Marketplace is an opportunity to support local artists, artisans and makers by purchasing unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts including paintings, prints, jewelry, bath and body products, pottery, ornaments, cards, wood items, glass items and fabric items - from fine craft to fine art.
Holiday Marketplace will be open at the Hannibal Arts Council through Saturday, Dec. 17.
Following the opening day, HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday. HAC is located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.
The art sale is sponsored by F&M Bank and Trust, Hannibal Machine and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.