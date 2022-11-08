Holiday Marketplace begins Nov. 19

The Hannibal Arts Council Holiday Marketplace will take place from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Saturday, Dec. 17 at 105 S. Main St. The event highlights artwork and handmade holiday items created by local artists, artisans and makers.

HANNIBAL — Holiday Marketplace, the Hannibal Arts Council’s annual art sale opens from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Works by selected area artists, artisans and makers will be available for sale, including Martha Adrian, Steve Ayers, Allen Ballard, Cara Bowman, Becky Butler, Kim Caisse, Judy Cernea, Micheal Paul Cole, Todd Damotte, Renee Donley, Brenda Beck Fisher, Linda Gower, Jaime Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Steve Holt, Vilma Holt, Elizabeth Mannhardt, Kimberly Shinn and Mary Turner.

