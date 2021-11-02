HANNIBAL — Area artists will offer works for sale during the Hannibal Arts Council’s Holiday Marketplace, its annual art sale, beginning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The HAC gallery will be set up with a gift shop atmosphere for holiday shopping that is easy on the wallet.
The annual art sale is an opportunity to support local artists, artisans and makers by purchasing unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts including paintings, prints, jewelry, bath and body products. pottery, ornaments, cards, wood items, glass items, hand turned pens and wine stoppers and fabric items — from fine craft to fine art. Works by the following area artists and artisans are for sale: Martha Adrian, Steve Ayers, Cara Bowman, Kim Caisse, Greg Celenze, Micheal Cole, Todd Damotte, Brenda Beck Fisher, Jamie Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Andrew Hogge, Steve and Vilma Holt, Mary Jo Kattelman, Roger McGregor, Elizabeth Mannhardt, Amanda Pendergrass and Mary Turner.
The art sale will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Saturday, Dec. 18.
Following the opening day, HAC gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday. HAC is located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.
The art sale is sponsored by F&M Bank and Trust, Hannibal Machine, LaBinnah Bistro and the Missouri Arts Council. More information about the current exhibit and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by contacting HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.