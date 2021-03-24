NEW LONDON, Mo. — Lynn Hodges, CEO and General Manager of Ralls County Electric Cooperative in New London, Mo., was recently re-elected to the Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, representing District. 8. He will also serve as secretary-treasurer for NRTC.
Hodges joined Ralls County Electric in 2003 as manager of Economic Development, and held various other management positions before becoming manager and CEO in 2015. During his years with Ralls, he has participated in operation of satellite and fixed wireless internet services and the cooperative’s launch of a fiber-to-the-home network in 2010.
Hodges is a 1998 graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange University, and holds an MBA from William Woods University.