HNB Bank sponsors HLGU Booster Club

HANNIBAL — HNB Bank recently continued their tradition of partnering with Hannibal-LaGrange University with a renewed sponsorship for the HLGU Booster Club.
Raymond Carty, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, said HNB Bank and HLGU have been partners for the Booster Club and other endeavors reaching out into the community — including the annual Booster Banquet. Darrick Freidank, director of marketing with HNB Bank, said the ongoing partnership includes providing donations for specific events and asking at the start of the year about areas of need.
“We’ve always held some form of partnership with HLGU,” Freidank said. “We have a lot of alumni here at HNB Bank that hold those personal ties as well, so it makes it that much easier to strengthen that relationship when we can do something for them.”
Carty said HNB Bank has been a traditional sponsor of the Booster Banquet, which features nationally recognized speakers and attracts HLGU alumni, friends and community members. He commended HNB Bank for their continued sponsorship of the Booster Banquet, stressing the partnership goes beyond the support for the Booster Club.
“They help strengthen Hannibal-LaGrange, and I think the two of us together help strengthen the Hannibal community,” Carty said. “We are a couple of entities in Hannibal that I hope and I thank and trust God that we are strengthening our community through both of our entities.”