HANNIBAL — John D. Zimmer, President and CEO of HNB Bancorp, Inc. (HNB) and HNB National Bank (HNB Bank), jointly announced with Elizabeth Fry Matteson, Chairman of the Board and G. Jackson Jones, President and CEO of Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc. (NMBI) and its principal subsidiary, The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Mo. (Mercantile), that the two financial institutions have executed an Agreement of Merger and Plan of Reorganization (the Agreement).
The Agreement provides for the merger of NMBI with and into HNB and the merger of Mercantile with and into HNB Bank. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The final phase of the process is subject to NMBI shareholder approval, regulatory approval and other customary conditions, and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.
"We view this as a tremendous opportunity for both institutions. We both have a long history in community banking, and we share a commitment to our customers, employees and communities. The principals of the banks have known each other for a number of years, and we are excited for the expanded opportunities in the communities served by Mercantile," Zimmer said.
"As we looked at the future of our organization and explored the options available to us to enhance value for the various constituencies that we serve, we made the strategic decision to partner with an organization that shared our commitment to community banking and excellent customer service," said Mercantile Chairman Elizabeth Fry Matteson. "We are pleased to be able to partner with HNB."
NMBI has been represented by FORVIS Capital Advisors as its financial advisor and Polsinelli as its legal counsel. HNB retained Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP as its legal counsel and did not utilize a third-party financial advisor.
Mercantile is a Missouri State Chartered Commercial Bank headquartered in Louisiana, with total assets of about $134 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.
HNB Bank is a National Banking Association headquartered in Hannibal, with total assets of about $671 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.
The combined bank will have assets of $805 million as of Dec. 31, 2022. HNB National Bank currently operates in 14 locations serving Hannibal, Palmyra, Mo., Perry, Mo., Monroe City, Mo., Bowling Green, Mo., Wentzville, Mo., Troy, Mo., St. Joseph, Mo. Savannah, Mo. and Stanberry, Mo.
"We are very excited about becoming a part of the Louisiana community,” Zimmer said.
