HANNIBAL — John D. Zimmer, President and CEO of HNB Bancorp, Inc. (HNB) and HNB National Bank (HNB Bank), jointly announced with Elizabeth Fry Matteson, Chairman of the Board and G. Jackson Jones, President and CEO of Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc. (NMBI) and its principal subsidiary, The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Mo. (Mercantile), that the two financial institutions have executed an Agreement of Merger and Plan of Reorganization (the Agreement).

The Agreement provides for the merger of NMBI with and into HNB and the merger of Mercantile with and into HNB Bank. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The final phase of the process is subject to NMBI shareholder approval, regulatory approval and other customary conditions, and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

