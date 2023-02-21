HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Middle School (HMS) Theater Club have been busily preparing to bring the magic of the "Frozen Jr." musical to the stage Thursday to Sunday.

Stacey Mueller, HMS Theater Club director, said cast and crew members began the audition process at the end of October. Everyone has been rehearsing four days a week since November, and they are all excited to share their hard work with everyone in the audience.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.