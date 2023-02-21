HMS Theater Club's Frozen Jr. brings magic to the stage

HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Middle School (HMS) Theater Club have been busily preparing to bring the magic of the "Frozen Jr." musical to the stage Thursday to Sunday.
Stacey Mueller, HMS Theater Club director, said cast and crew members began the audition process at the end of October. Everyone has been rehearsing four days a week since November, and they are all excited to share their hard work with everyone in the audience.
Mueller said all of the students have been doing an excellent job balancing their academic responsibilities with on-stage and backstage duties. She joined in the enthusiasm all of the cast and crew members were feeling about putting all their hard work together on opening night.
"Disney is always very magical. The audience, they're just like 'Disney', so it's that extra level of excitement," she said, noting how special it will be for all the students to have an audience there to applaud all of their hard work and laugh at their jokes. "I think that's the best thing about opening night. They finally get to show off all of this amazing hard work that they've been pouring themselves into."
Sixth grader Liam Hiles explained he enjoys the fun aspects of portraying Olaf.
"My favorite thing is I get to be silly on stage," he said.
The rehearsal process was rewarding for Liam as everyone's talents came together for the musical.
"I like being together, because I can make jokes, and I can make new friends," Liam said.
Grace Munger is an eighth-grade student who is playing Anna. She watched several different "Frozen" plays and watched the movie "Frozen" on repeat numerous times.
"I sing at home a lot," Grace said. "You can ask my parents — they are key witnesses to that."
In addition, Grace and fellow eighth-grade student Koren Miller, who portrays Elsa, have practiced together regularly. Gr shared how bringing all of the components of the musical together with fellow cast and crew members has been a highlight of the rehearsal process.
"I definitely like getting to know everybody in it," she said. I also especially like the ending, when we get our costumes and our sets, and everything starts to feel like a show."
Koren remembered overcoming the "quick dress change" between scenes, which required a redesign of the stairway portion of the set. She also enjoyed the camaraderie and togetherness she shared with everyone involved in the production.
"The thing I enjoyed most was how we grew as a family. There's not a single person up there that I do not know, and everyone treats each other like we're a family," Koren said, noting how everyone was shy at first, and now they are very close.
Grace and Koren are thrilled about the chance to share the musical with the audience.
"I'm looking forward to all the little kids who will get to see this, because I know when I was little this was my favorite movie ever — seeing it brought to life will be a really cool experience," Grace said.
"My favorite ride at Disneyworld was the "Frozen" ride," Koren added. "Ever since I was little, I've always absolutely loved Frozen — so along with all of those little kids who are going to be here to watch us, I feel like it's going to be such a unique experience. I love everyone up there. There's not a single person I don't enjoy talking to. I'm so excited for the first night because it's always the best night. Opening night is always so much fun."
Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the HMS Auditorium. Tickets are $5 each and will be available for purchase at the door.
