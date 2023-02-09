HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members honored students with Pirate of the Month and Student of the Month awards for January.
The Pirate of the Month award was presented to students who displayed tolerance.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Ainsley Mae Ahrens is the daughter of Todd and Lydia Ahrens. She is a member of choir, band and the Theater Club. Ainsley competes with the Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team, Hannibal Honey Badgers Soccer Team and the Outlaws Softball Team. She enjoys playing piano and reading. Ainsley is a member of the Sea Dogs Crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Elaina Smoot is the daughter of Michele Hastings and Adam Smoot. She competes in basketball and softball. Elaina has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys reading and playing softball and basketball. Elaina is a member of the Calico Jacks Crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Holly Juliette Cunningham is the daughter of Lisa and Chad Cunningham. She is a member of the 8th Grade Concert Band and Jazz Band, where she plays tenor saxophone; Hydesburg United Methodist Church; and the Barbara Stewart School of Dance, where she has performed tap and jazz dance since she was three years old. Holly was selected to play in the Junior High All-District Band, has received all A grades during the current school year and received the Student of the Month award in seventh grade. She enjoys tap and jazz dance, taking care of her family pets, dressing up in cosplay costumes, music, board and card games with her family and many types of crafts. Holly is a member of the Sea Dogs Crew at HMS.
Pirates of the Month
Sixth grade
Calvin Mueller is the son of Mark and Stacey Mueller. He is a member of the HMS Theater Club. Calvin competes in the Complete Game Baseball 12U Team, Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team and Hannibal Hooks 6th Grade Basketball Team. He enjoys collecting baseball and football cards, building with Legos and watching sports and movies. Calvin is a member of the Sea Dogs Crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Lakiesha Nicole Elizabeth Allen is the daughter of Kelly White. Her nickname is Kiesha. Lakiesha is a member of Mission 180. She enjoys drawing. Lakiesha is a member of the Blackbeards Crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Cole Saxbury is the son of Melanie and Michael Saxbury. His nickname is Dr. CG. He competes in Special Olympics, track and bowling. Cole was previously named Student of the Month. He enjoys sports, playing games, playing video games and watching NASCAR. Cole is a member of the Jolly Rogers Crew at HMS.
