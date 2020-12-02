HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members announced the recipients of Student of the Month and Character of the Month honors for October. Character of the Month award recipients displayed persistence.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Ty Noland is the son of Jason and Whitney Noland. He is a member of Arch United Methodist Church. Ty competes in Hannibal Youth Tackle Football, Basketball and Bear Creek Baseball. He has been named to the Honor Roll. Ty enjoys hunting, fishing, kayaking, wakeboarding, fishing in Canada with my entire family and watching the Pirates and Chiefs.
Seventh grade
Joely Ann Greenwell is the daughter of Ron Greenwell and the late Lindsay Greenwell. She competes in track. Joely has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys painting.
Eighth grade
Chance Davionne Whiteside is the son of Meagan Lipp and Devin Whiteside. He competes in track. Chance enjoys exercising, flipping and playing sports with friends at the YMCA.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Maryn Conlea May McGuire is the daughter of John “Beaver” and Heather McGuire. She is a member of the Girl Scouts and Clover Road Christian Church, and was a member of the Lighthouse Team at Oakwood School in fourth and fifth grade the Safety Patrol in fifth grade. Maryn competes in Upward Basketball, soccer, softball, swim team (2019-2020), dance and gymnastics. She was named to the A Honor Roll in third, fourth and fifth grades, received the Music Student of the Year award in third grade, Student of the Month and the Physical Fitness award. Maryn enjoys reading, riding her bike and hanging out with friends.
Seventh grade
Abby Elizabeth Lewton is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Lewton. She is a member of the Sheridan Swim Club and Hometown Hitters Volleyball-HTH. Abby competes in middle school and club volleyball, club swim and golf, youth mud volleyball — second place and Youth YMCA Sand League Volleyball — first place. She has been named to the A Honor Roll and as a Distinguished Nominee to the Joseph Baldwin Academy for Young Scholars and has received the Positive Pirate Award. Abby enjoys swimming, volleyball, golfing with my dad, hanging out with friends and listening to music — Luke Combs.
Eighth grade
Nam Nguyen is the son of Duyen Nguyen. He enjoys listening to music, video games and riding his bike.