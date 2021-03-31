HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have selected Characters of the Month for demonstrating courage and Students of the Month for February.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Ryann Alyse Borden is the daughter of John and Ashley Borden. Her nickname is Ry. She competes with the Hometown Hitters volleyball team and the Quincy United soccer team. Ryann has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys playing sports, tumbling and spending time with her friends and family.
Seventh grade
Addison Lynn Friday is the daughter of Joe and Tracy Friday. She is a member of Leaders of the Crew, Arch United Methodist Church, the Arch Youth TCQ Topaz team and Girl Scout Troop 5159. Addison competes in HMS softball and basketball, O’Donnell’s 14U Competitive Softball team, TCQ Topaz Competitive cheer team and TCQ Gymnastics. She enjoys softball, gymnastics, hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends.
Eighth grade
Charles O. Noel is the son of Mary C. and Jeffrey Noel. His nickname is Charlie. He enjoys gaming.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Jasiri Levy-Robinson is the daughter of Tysa Coleman. She is a member of Overcomers Church. Jasiri enjoys hanging out with friends, P.E., cheerleading and animals.
Seventh grade
Alec Cole Elliott is the son of Ron Elliott Jr. and Tiffany Elliott. He competes in seventh grade basketball. Alec enjoys playing video games and bowling with his family. He loves to read books.
Eighth grade
Sam Gasaway is the son of Rob and Michele Gasaway. He plays tenor saxophone in Jazz Band and clarinet in Advanced Band, and he is a member of Clover Road Christian Church Youth Group. Sam has been named to the Northeast Missouri Honor Band in seventh and eighth grade. He enjoys playing piano, video editing and kayaking.