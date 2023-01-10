HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have announced the recipients of the Student of the Month award for December.
Sixth grade
Noveli Elizabeth Collier is the daughter of Jayne and Chad Collier. Her nicknames are Nov and Nov-Nov. Noveli plays piano and competes in Hannibal Lady Pirates Basketball, O'Donnell's Softball and Honey Badgers Soccer. She has been named to the A Honor Roll and has received the November Pirate of the Month award and the fifth grade Library and Music Student of the Month awards. Noveli enjoys running, softball, piano, basketball, soccer and baking. She is a member of the Seadogs crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Skyler Harvey is the son of Matt and Amanda Harvey. He is a member of the Quincy United Soccer team and Holy Family Church. Skyler competes in basketball, soccer and baseball. He received top honors in the Math League Competition and was named P.E. Student of the Year for 2022. Skyler enjoys school sports, golf, traveling and Legos. He is a member of the Seadogs crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Rhett Eugene Hayes is the son of Brandon Hayes and Kim Santos. His nickname is Bub. Rhett is a member of Advanced Band. He competes in basketball. Rhett enjoys playing the piano and drums, drawing and gaming. Rhett is a member of the Swashbucklers crew at HMS.
