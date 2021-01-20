HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected Students of the Month and Characters of the Month for December. The trait demonstrated by the Characters of Month was self-discipline.
December Characters of the Month were:
Sixth grade
Mackenzie Ann Livesay is the daughter of Wesley and Cindy Livesay. Her nickname is Kenzie. Mackenzie is a member of Theater Club, Hometown Hitters and a past member of the Student Lighthouse Team. She competes in volleyball, softball and basketball. Mackenzie has been named Student of the Month in first, second, third, fourth and fifth grades, and received fifth place in the Regional Math Contest. Mackenzie enjoys playing sports, crafting, camping, baking and writing.
Seventh grade
Elyse Jane Rapp is the daughter of Megan and Ryan Rapp. She is a member of Pirate Singers and Bluff City Theater. Elyse competes in basketball and volleyball and performs in the musical. She is a member of the Leaders of the Crew. Elyse enjoys singing, acting and playing basketball.
Eighth grade
Nicole Atkins-Griessel is the daughter of Jessica R. and Jess L. Atkins. She plays viola is is learning to play the guitar. Nicole has received the Positive Pirate Award. She enjoys drawing, painting, photography and music.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Joenosha Tijamare Williams is the daughter of Tianna Williams and Joe Willie Brown. Her nicknames are Jo Jo and Nosha. Joenosha enjoys cheerleading, gymnastics, skating and swimming.
Seventh grade
Jack Franklin Briscoe is the son of Philip and Jill Briscoe. He competes in swimming. Jack was nominated for the Joseph Baldwin Academy and he was awarded third place in the Sixth Grade Science Olympiad. He enjoys video games and fishing.
Eighth grade
Emma Renee Glover is the daughter of Eddie and Jane Glover. She is a member of the Leadership Club at HMS. Emma competes in softball during the summer. She was named Student of the Month in seventh grade. Emma enjoys drawing, painting, watching superhero shows and anime.