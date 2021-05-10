HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected students for the Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards for April. Students who won the Character of the Month award displayed commitment and dedication.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Koryn Elizabeth Miller is the daughter of Sara and Michael Miller. She is a member of HMS Drama Club, Girl Scouts and Clover Road Christian Church. Koryn competes in Competitive Cheer at Tri City Quest, softball and tumbling. She enjoys singing, dancing, cheering, acting and pageants.
Seventh grade
Natalie Chapman is the daughter of Jesse and RaeLynn Chapman. She is a member of the Gem City Gymnastics Team, HMS Band and Youth Group at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. Natalie enjoys crafting and tumbling.
Eighth grade
Emilia Bates is the daughter of Kara and Rick Bates. She is a Tom and Becky Ambassador, a member of the Leaders of the Crew and Pirate to Pirate mentor. Emilia competes in volleyball and basketball for school and HTH Volleyball and Intensity softball. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Emilia enjoys sports and hanging out with friends and family.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Emma Rae Clayton is the daughter of Will and Monica Clayton. She is a member of Girl Scouts. Emma competes in softball and basketball. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Emma loves crafting, horses and being with family.
Seventh grade
Ilycea Mosley is the daughter of Natasha Mosley. She is a member of Pirate Singers. She has been received the Student of the Month award and honors at the Truman State JBA Academy. Ilycea enjoys writing, journalism, gaming, reading and singing.
Eighth grade
Tara Sue Ellen Reed is the daughter of Rich and Tammy Reed. Her nickname is Rebel Reed. She enjoys soccer, mud and sand volleyball and hanging out with her friends.