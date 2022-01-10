HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected six students for Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards for November. Characters of the month were recognized for demonstrating compassion.
Character of the Month
Sixth grade
Kaliyah Chinn is the daughter of Jennifer Gonzalez-Bogue and Daryl Chinn. She competes in basketball and gymnastics.
Seventh grade
Luke Hiles is the son of Melanie and Jonathan Hiles. He is a member of the school play. Luke competes in football. He enjoys hockey, video games and sports cards.
Eighth grade
Hannah S. Urbeck is the daughter of Angela R. Urbeck. She enjoys drawing, watching Hamilton and hanging out with her mom.
Student of the Month
Sixth grade
Adyson Marie Ryan-Davis is the daughter of Kelsee Schindler and Gary Davis. Her nickname is Ady. Adyson is a member of the HMS Theater Club. She competes in basketball and competitive dance at Ashley’s Dance Company. Adyson has been named to the A and B Honor Rolls. She enjoys dance, gymnastics and basketball.
Seventh grade
Addilyn Grace Hedges is the daughter of Molly and Patrick Hedges. She is a member of HMS Theater Club and Karen’s Dance Academy. Addilyn competes in dance. She is a L.E.A.P. student and has also been a spelling bee participant. Addilyn enjoys crafting and playing with her little cousin.
Eighth grade
Mekaila M. Adrian is the daughter of Summer M. Adrian and Jacob King. Her nickname is Kaila. Mekaila always loves Life Skills and P.E., but also any class. She loves coming to school and learning a lot more each day. She competes in basketball, volleyball and softball. Mekaila has received several leadership awards. She is a very hardworking kid and has always been a great leader. She loves spending time with her family, playing with her four dogs (and any animal), kayaking, going for rides and always wants to go on an adventure with her mom.
