HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School chose three students for Character of the Month awards for displaying the trait of cooperation and two students for Student of the Month awards.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Amiion Bradford is the son of Renata Burton. He is a member of Second Christian Church, New London, a member of the Youth Choir and We Stand United Pupeteers. Amiion competes in basketball and soccer. He enjoys playing Xbox and riding bikes.
Seventh grade
Kyleigh Alexis Bien is the daughter of Kelsie and Chandler Bien. She is a member of 4-H. Kyleigh enjoys music and art.
Eighth grade
Konnor Asbury is the son of Karl and Kathy Asbury. He is a member of Leaders of the Crew, Pirate Singers and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He competes in cross country, basketball, track, soccer and baseball. Konnor received the Sixth Grade Student of the Month award and has been named to the A Honor Roll. He enjoys sports.
Students of the Month
Seventh grade
Sydney Coniglio is the daughter of Jim and Emily Coniglio. She is a member of Leaders of the Crew. Sydney competes in cross country and track, and did statistics for the wrestling team. She enjoys painting, crafting and spending time with family and friends.
Seventh grade
Riah Lee Wigfall is the daughter of Jessica Homeyer. She is a member of the Tom and Becky Program, theater, dance, band and robotics club. She competes in wrestling and track and field. Riah has been named to the Honor Roll. She enjoys the outdoors, dance, theater, animals and singing.