HLGU's Scarlet and Blue Auction is May 19

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will host the second Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. when a silent auction will begin. At 7 p.m., the silent auction will end, and the live auction will begin. Heavy appetizers will be served throughout the event.
HLGU has also been awarded a $25,000 matching grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation to support the mission of HLGU.
All proceeds from the Scarlet and Blue Auction will go toward HLGU’s Annual Fund.
Admission for the event is $10 per person. Tickets are available for purchase in the HLGU Institutional Advancement office in the Burt Administration Building. People can visit in person, call 573-629-3124 or email giving@hlg.edu.
Items available for bidding include a variety of items donated by HLGU faculty, staff, alumni and area businesses. Donations range from artwork and handmade items to experience packages and more. Featured items include a John Deere riding lawnmower, a large assortment of antique clocks, a single season pass at Norwoods Golf Club, quilts and certificates to local restaurants.
The institutional advancement office is looking for additional auction items. To donate an item for the auction fundraiser, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu, or 573-629-3126, by Thursday, April 11. Anyone who donates an item will receive two free auction tickets (a $20 value).
The full list of featured items is available by visiting the HLGU Facebook page.
