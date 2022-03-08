STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — With the appointment of Transitional President Rodney Harrison, the Hannibal-LaGrange University trustees and administration are meeting with faculty, staff and students to share updates regarding current financial and institutional challenges and to provide a clear plan for strength for the future.
Following these meetings, Harrison and school leadership are convening a solemn assembly from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Claude King, co-author of “Experiencing God: Knowing and Doing the Will of God,” a study that has helped millions of Christians align their lives with God’s plan and purpose, will be facilitating this time of prayer, fasting, petition and repentance.
According to Robert Matz, HLGU vice president for academic administration, dean of faculty, and professor of theology and preaching, a solemn assembly is “a special set-aside time for prayer and fasting to ask the Lord to intervene in a supernatural way that goes beyond what humans could hope or expect to happen.”
Focused times of prayer will be at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Missouri and Illinois Baptists, members of the Hannibal and HLGU communities and alumni and friends of the school are invited to join in on Thursday.
