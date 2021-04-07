HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its annual Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, just behind the Roland Library.
HLGU has been named a Tree Campus Higher Education institution for 2020, the eighth year in a row that HLGU has earned this designation. At this celebration, HLGU will be honoring Robert O. and the late Burlene Parker, Betty Jo Cunningham Takahashi ’59, and Al Stubbings by planting trees and installing benches in the area.
“We are pleased to again be named a Tree Campus Higher Education institution,” said HLGU president Dr. Anthony Allen. “This designation reflects our desire to have an attractive campus that has representative species of every tree indigenous to northeast Missouri. Our continued efforts to beautify our campus is an investment in the future, and represents our commitment to help provide a healthy environment for our community.”
Tree Campus Higher Education is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and to engage staff and students in conservation goals. Hannibal-LaGrange University achieved this title by meeting recognition standards including student service-learning projects.
More information on the Arbor Day Celebration, or the opportunity to become a supporter of HLGU’s tree campaign is available by contacting Dr. Ray Carty at 573-629-3094, or via email at rcarty@hlg.edu.