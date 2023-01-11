HLGU to host second Scarlet and Blue Auction

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the silent auction. At 7 p.m., the silent auction will end and the live auction will begin. Heavy appetizers will be served.
All proceeds from the Scarlet and Blue Auction will go toward HLGU’s annual fund.
The institutional advancement office is looking for additional auction items. If you would like to donate an item for the auction fundraiser, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu, or 573-629-3126. Anyone who donates an item will receive two free auction tickets (a $20 value).
Admission for the event is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased Monday, April 3 at www.hlg.edu. Tickets will also be available for purchase in the HLGU Institutional Advancement office in the Burt Administration after April 3. People can visit in person, call 573-629-3124, or email giving@hlg.edu.
“Last year’s event was received so well by our alumni and community. It was also a fantastic fundraiser for the school as we profited over $50,000,” Director of Alumni Services and Development Lauren Youse said. “I’m excited to bring back this event this spring. I believe we will have great fellowship and fun, all while fundraising for the school we love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.