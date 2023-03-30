HLGU to host North Korean defector Yeonmi Park

North Korean defector, human rights activist and best-selling author Yeonmi Park will speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will host North Korean defector, human rights activist and best-selling author Yeonmi Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

This event is part of the Free Society Speaker Series that HLGU hosts in partnership with the Moorman Foundation.

