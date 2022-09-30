HLGU to host Missouri Senator Cindy O’Laughlin

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will host Missouri State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the L.A. Foster Student Center.
O’Laughlin will speak on campus as part of the Free Society Lecture Series in partnership with the Moorman Foundation. Free Society programming at HLGU exists to promote the three foundations of a free society: democratic form of government, free market economic systems and cultural institutions.
O’Laughlin was sworn into office in 2019 to serve the residents of Northeast Missouri’s 18th Senatorial District. She serves as Chairwoman for the Senate Education Committee with membership on several other committees like Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources.
“Having Senator Cindy O'Laughlin as a Free Society speaker is exciting because she has been so influential in our state government and in efforts to reform public education,” said Dr. Jonathan Walker, Assistant Professor of Business at HLGU. “Cindy has also had a successful career as a small business owner and brings her faith and experiences to share with Hannibal-LaGrange University students.”
In addition to her public service, O’Laughlin has served as Vice President of Leo O’Laughlin, Inc. for the past 26 years. The senator and her husband own and operate a trucking company and ready-mix concrete business with locations in Shelbina, Macon, Marceline and LaBelle.
She has also served on numerous statewide boards such as the Associated Builders and Contractors and the Missouri Club for Growth. O’Laughlin is currently a member of the National Rifle Association, Missouri Cattlemen, the Missouri Farm Bureau and Macon First Baptist Church.
This event is free and open to the public.
