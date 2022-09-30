HLGU to host Missouri Senator Cindy O’Laughlin

Missouri Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin will visit the HLGU campus to speak as part of the Free Society programming at the university. The free event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the L.A. Foster Student Center.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will host Missouri State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the L.A. Foster Student Center.

O’Laughlin will speak on campus as part of the Free Society Lecture Series in partnership with the Moorman Foundation. Free Society programming at HLGU exists to promote the three foundations of a free society: democratic form of government, free market economic systems and cultural institutions.

