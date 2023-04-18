HLGU to host Arbor Day Celebration honoring David Dexheimer

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will host an Arbor Day Celebration at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 near the Carroll Science Center on HLGU’s campus.
Everyone is invited to celebrate Arbor Day with HLGU. David Dexheimer will be honored by the planting of a tree and bench dedication on campus. There will be a reception following the celebration in the Carroll Science Center lobby.
Dexheimer passed away on February 25, 2023.
He retired from Douglass Community Services in 2016 after serving as executive director for fourteen years. Prior to his work there, he served for eighteen years at HLGU in various roles including director of alumni services, annual fund and development. He served for three years in the United States Army, leaving with the rank of Sgt. E-5. After retirement, Dexheimer dedicated much time and effort supporting Hannibal-LaGrange University and the Institutional Advancement Office.
His education includes an Associate of Arts from Missouri Baptist College-Hannibal-LaGrange Campus, a Bachelor of Science in Business and Communications from Hannibal-LaGrange College and a Master of Arts in Management from Webster University in St. Louis.
Dexheimer received the HLGU Distinguished Alum Award in 2021.
“I grew up knowing about HLG. As a member of Southside Baptist Church, I got to know many of the students who attended, several of whom were at our house for lunch. As a ‘townie’ my time on campus was limited as I was putting in 60 or more hours a week at a local funeral home and trying to date Dorothy. I was happy to be selected to serve as a Razzer and elected treasurer. That made me feel so much more a part of campus life. One of the highlights was a special emphasis week during which I re-dedicated my life to the Lord. HLG has had a tremendous impact on my life for all my life,” he said when he received the award.
Planting trees on HLGU’s campus has been a longtime tradition as a Tree Campus Higher Education institution. HLGU earned the designation for the ninth year in a row in 2021.
Tree Campus Higher Education is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and to engage staff and students in conservation goals. HLGU achieved this title by meeting recognition standards including student service-learning projects.
