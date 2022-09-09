HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with Missouri House Representative Dr. Doug Richey, on Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
This Constitution Day event is in partnership with the Moorman Foundation as part of the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU. Hannibal-LaGrange University has long been an advocate of the principles of a free and virtuous society.
“I am both excited and honored to have Doug Richey speak on campus for our Constitution Day event,” said Dr. Eric Turner, Chair of Arts and Humanities Division at HLGU. “Doug is a perfect fit as he embodies both a pastor’s heart and a sharp, scholarly mind with respect to the political landscape in Missouri.”
Dr. Doug Richey was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2018. In addition to serving as a State Representative, he is also a law enforcement chaplain, adjunct professor, and the senior pastor at Pisgah Baptist Church. Richey earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Central Missouri and then went on to earn three master’s degrees and a doctorate from the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He spent eight years in the Missouri Army National Guard as a combat engineer and has served as president for several alumni organizations and local boards.
“I am eagerly anticipating the connections Doug will make for our students, staff, and faculty between our Christian faith and faithful stewardship of our constitutional responsibilities,” Turner said.
This event is free and open to the public.
