HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University students and faculty had art pieces featured into the prestigious 28th Annual Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase at the Quincy Art Center in Quincy, Ill.

HLGU students Faith Barrowclough, Amanda Finnerty, Emily Woodhurst and Zach Woodhurst each had art featured in the show. HLGU Marketing Coordinator and Graphic Design Instructor Todd Damotte also had a piece featured.

