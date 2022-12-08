HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University students and faculty had art pieces featured into the prestigious 28th Annual Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase at the Quincy Art Center in Quincy, Ill.
HLGU students Faith Barrowclough, Amanda Finnerty, Emily Woodhurst and Zach Woodhurst each had art featured in the show. HLGU Marketing Coordinator and Graphic Design Instructor Todd Damotte also had a piece featured.
"It was an honor for all of these students to have artwork accepted into their very first art show," said HLGU Assistant Art Professor and Art Department Chair Tammy Emerson. "I am so proud, as they are not only wonderful artists, but amazing people in Christ as well."
Barrowclough's acrylic piece is called In the Grove. Finnerty submitted a piece called New Life, drawn in pencil. Emily Woodhurst had two pieces: a colored pencil piece titled Myths and Legends and a mixed media piece called Spies. Zach Woodhurst featured a graphite and charcoal piece called Capturing a Moonlit Sunflower. Finally, Damotte's mixed media piece is called Tree of Life.
These six pieces were among only 100 selected works of art from the local area to be featured in this show.
The art will be on display at the Quincy Art Center at 1515 Jersey St. in Quincy, Ill. until Saturday, Jan. 7. The Art Center exhibits are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
