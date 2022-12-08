HLGU students awarded Free Society Scholarship

Four Hannibal-LaGrange University students have received $3,000 Free Society scholarships. Pictured from left, senior Rivaldi Hartanto, freshman Sydney Spielbauer, sophomore Ashlyn Vermeer and junior Brennan Nick.

HANNIBAL — Three Hannibal-LaGrange University business students have been awarded a scholarship in recognition of their promising potential as free society scholars. The $3,000 Free Society Scholarship is funded by the Moorman Professorship Grant which exists at HLGU to promote the ideals of a free society on campus. A free society is one that enables people to express their God-given creativity to flourish and prosper.

This year’s new scholarship recipients, Sydney Spielbauer (freshman), Brennan Nick (junior), and Rivaldi Hartanto (senior) join sophomore Ashlyn Vermeer in the scholarship program.

