HLGU students awarded Free Society Scholarship

HANNIBAL — Three Hannibal-LaGrange University business students have been awarded a scholarship in recognition of their promising potential as free society scholars. The $3,000 Free Society Scholarship is funded by the Moorman Professorship Grant which exists at HLGU to promote the ideals of a free society on campus. A free society is one that enables people to express their God-given creativity to flourish and prosper.
This year’s new scholarship recipients, Sydney Spielbauer (freshman), Brennan Nick (junior), and Rivaldi Hartanto (senior) join sophomore Ashlyn Vermeer in the scholarship program.
These students were selected based on an essay submission explaining what a free society is, what it means to them, and what it means to their community and country. This is a renewable scholarship so students can continue their research throughout their college career.
“The Free Society Scholarship has been an amazing experience for me,” said sophomore Ashlyn Vermeer. “I've been able to hear some of the best speakers, do my own research, talk to other students through reading groups and so much more. It's helped me become grounded in beliefs like free markets, little government, and how important my relationship with Christ is.”
As free society scholars, these students will conduct research on the foundations of a free society. The three foundations are a free-market economic system, a democratic form of government, and strong cultural institutions like the church.
“We are so thankful for the support of the Moorman Foundation in providing opportunities for students to explore free society topics” said Dr. Jonathan Walker, Assistant Professor of Business Education at HLGU. “We’re excited to see the hard work and educational practices of these students be invested in meaningful learning outside of their traditional coursework.”
