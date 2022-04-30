HANNIBAL — Carson Turner began his journey as one of the youngest competitors in the 2022 IronMan Texas triathlon through inspiration from his father.
Dr. Eric Turner ran his first marathon at the age of 49 in March 2020, followed by a half-marathon that fall. As he talked with his father, Carson decided he wanted to take on a similar challenge.
The 20-year-old Hannibal-LaGrange University student had been lifting weights for about a year, but he didn't envision a specific goal. That situation soon changed after his father ran the St. Louis Go Marathon and the Kansas City half-marathon.
"Dad, you inspire me," Eric Turner remembered hearing from his son.
Initially, Carson considered competing in a half-marathon or a full marathon. One day, he told his dad he had even bigger plans.
"I think I'm going to do an IronMan," he told his father.
Eric Turner had offered his support to his son from the start, and he encouraged him in his endeavor to "go big."
After watching his father challenge himself by running in the half- and full marathons, Carson wanted to take on something well beyond his previous experience in biking, running and swimming. He set his sights on the 2022 IronMan Texas triathlon at The Woodlands, Texas.
"I'm going to do something really hard and challenge myself and see if I can do it," Carson remembered thinking.
IronMan triathlon competitors usually hire a coach, but Carson received consistent support from loved ones including his girlfriend, Bailey Neighbor.
Carson consumed as much nutritious food as possible with an eye on providing his body with enough calories to stay fueled. He made sure to stock up on as much food at the HLGU cafeteria as he could, and he also ate lots of nutritious snacks.
His training began with a bell curve. He started with one-hour workouts and two- to three-hour bike rides on weekends. Each month, the training levels increased, with the peak arriving about a month before the competition.
By that time, training days often featured an hour-and a half bike ride, a one-hour run and a three- to four-kilometer swim.
On weekends, Carson combined a six- to seven-hour bike ride with a 15-minute run. The "brick" sessions consist of back-to-back activity in the order of the race.
Sundays often included all three activities, which Carson remembered made weekends "jam-packed" with training.
About one or two weeks before the triathlon, Carson began to prepare all the gear for each section of the competition.
The gravity of the triathlon truly hit home on the drive to Texas.
"The nerves didn't really set in until I got down there," he said.
The day before the race, athletes participated in a practice swim in a small section of the lake. Carson remembered the realization that the race "was actually happening."
He didn't wear his wetsuit, and Carson remembered the swim didn't go as well as he hoped. His nervousness increased, but he worked to distract himself and trust in the process.
"It was very nerve-wracking, but the volunteers and supporters along the way and the event coordinators are really helpful at getting you excited," Carson said. "Being around close to 3,000 people doing it was really awesome, because there are many first-timers that are having the same feelings as you. So, it definitely makes you feel not alone."
Once he got in the water for the swimming portion of the race, Carson "felt great."
"The entire race day was an amazing experience," he said.
Carson always considered himself a strong swimmer. He received a big morale boost after he reached his goal time with fellow swimmers. Carson said it was a big change from feelings of nervousness just a day before.
The bike section was next. He remembered pretty conditions and biking about 20 miles to reach the Hardy Toll Road. From there, athletes biked 20 miles south toward Houston on the closed road, then 20 miles back north. The loop continued twice.
On the journey south, competitors pedaled into constant 20- to 30-mile-per-hour headwinds.
"That really was a testament of 'Am I going to quit or not?' Because I definitely saw a lot of people give up. I saw a lot of people have bike issues," Carson said.
He was grateful his secondhand bike held up to the grueling race. Biking into the unforgiving wind was something Carson hadn't experienced before.
"I really dug deep, and just thought about how much it took to get here, how many hours I put into the training, and everyone who came out to support me — and I knew that I couldn't give up," he said. "And once I hit that tailwind going back, it felt so nice because you're going so much faster, and the wind is supporting you from the back."
Carson was able to finish the 20-mile leg north in excellent time. As he steered toward the second southward section, he mentally prepared for what was ahead.
That leg of the journey was "physically grueling," but Carson remembered the next leg with the tailwind spurred him on for the run.
Carson began the competition at 7:05 a.m. and finished at about 10:30 p.m. The triathlon included a 2.4-mile swim, a 114-mile bike and a full marathon of 26.2 miles. He finished 24th out of 48 in his age group. About one-third of the field of about 3,000 athletes didn't finish the race.
"I'm kind of getting a bit of chills thinking about it right now. I've definitely thought about it a lot, but trying to relive it is definitely a little emotional," he said.
Carson said thousands of people make up a close-knit community at the event. The last half-mile or so before the finish line is packed with excited supporters.
He followed advice he received to slow down during the last mile to "soak it all in."
"Because all of your training is leading up to that point," Carson said. "If it's your first one, that point right there is what makes you come back."
Carson remembered moments during the race when he considered quitting with thoughts of 'Why did I do this; I don't think I'll ever do this again'.
But when he reached that section leading up to the finish line, the cheers of supporters and hearing his family helped him cross the finish line and hear Mark Riley exclaim, “You are an IronMan!”
Carson said after that point, he realized he could take a break from biking, running and swimming. Constant thoughts of "IronMan, IronMan" could give way to newfound free time and relaxation.
He has already seen the registration form for the 2023 IronMan Texas race, but Carson is still deciding right now. After his big achievement, he's looking forward to a well-deserved relaxation period.
Eric Turner shared the range of emotions he felt about his son's achievement.
"Just for me as a dad, watching him complete that was just all the emotions," he said. "You're proud of him... this is an incredible accomplishment. It showed leadership, discipline, all of that he really did along the way."
