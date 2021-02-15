HLGU sets policies for virtual learning

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University recently instituted a Virtual Learning Days policy as a method to continue delivering high-quality instruction even during inclement weather. The university adopted this new policy at the beginning of the spring 2021 semester.
“HLGU administration believes that the use of Virtual Learning Days minimizes the disruption to classroom learning and ensures course content is fully covered within the semester time frame,” said Dr. Larinee Dennis, HLGU’s vice president for academic administration. “HLGU plans to implement Virtual Learning Days after M/W/F or T/R courses have been missed two times due to inclement weather.”
When a Virtual Learning Day is announced by the university, instructors may implement virtual learning for their classes and require either synchronous or asynchronous participation from students.
Dennis said instructors are well-prepared for Virtual Learning Days due to pivoting to virtual learning last spring.
“In light of COVID-19 pandemic protocols and requirements, HLGU administration encouraged all faculty to prepare their fall 2020 and spring 2021 courses in such a way that would accommodate students who had to take part remotely due to quarantine or isolation,” Dennis said. “In many ways, faculty are largely prepared for Virtual Learning Days because we have worked through the trials first encountered by the distance online education required during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
HLGU has yet to announce a Virtual Learning Day but has closed down twice due to inclement weather.
“The decision to use Virtual Learning Days will be communicated using the same methods for inclement weather including the school’s alert system, website, and social media accounts. Information will also be posted to local news platforms,” Dennis said.
HLGU offices will be closed on Virtual Learning Day