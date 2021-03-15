HLGU reports zero COVID cases on campus one year after the pandemic closes university doors

HANNIBAL — In March of 2020, Hannibal-LaGrange University closed its doors and transitioned to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, almost a year later, HLGU is proud to report zero COVID cases on campus.
Jordahn Leonard, HLGU’s human resource coordinator, said the university has been dedicated to keeping students, faculty, and staff healthy by consistently following COVID-19 regulations.
“We pride ourselves in having a safe campus for all of our students, faculty, and staff members. At this time we are still following protocol and we are encouraging social distancing as well as keeping our mask on,” Leonard said. “We are also really impressed with our maintenance crew. Each day they come in and sanitize all the high touch areas and I think that’s what’s helped us get to the zero number that we’ve been looking forward to.”
Leonard said the highest number of cases on campus was right after Thanksgiving break.
“That was when all the students came back and faculty and staff members were around their families. I mean, it’s hard to not be around your families, so we saw an increase there.”
Cases also spiked for a short time after Christmas break.
“Christmas break gave everyone time to quarantine at home, but then cases did spike a little bit after break and came down a couple of weeks after.”
COVID cases steadily emerged among students, faculty, and staff until March 3 when the university reported having zero cases on campus.
On March 15, Missouri transitioned into Phase 1b — Tier 3. In Tier 3, vaccines are available for K-12 teachers. Leonard said the date for teachers in higher education to receive their vaccines will occur in Phase 2, which is expected to take place in April.
Phase 2 is dependent on the available vaccine supply.
More information on Missouri’s current and upcoming vaccine phases can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.